US airstrike on southern Iran leaves at least 20 dead – VIDEO

A US airstrike struck residential areas in the city of Lamerd in Iran’s Fars Province.

According to Iranian sources, at least 20 civilians were killed as a result of the strike, News.Az reports.

Several homes and a sports hall were hit during the strike.

The missile reportedly detonated in the air near buildings, sending shrapnel into nearby structures and causing significant damage.

Local reports said the blast severely damaged residential properties in the area.

