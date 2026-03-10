Iran threatens to block oil exports amid ongoing war

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran will block oil exports from the region to allies of the US and Israel while the war continues, a spokesman for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Tuesday.

IRGC spokesman Ali Mohammad Naini stated that Iranian armed forces would prevent oil shipments to what he described as the “hostile side” and its partners, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“The Iranian armed forces will not allow the export of a single litre of oil from the region to the hostile side and its partners until further notice,” Naini said.

He added that any change in this stance would depend on developments and conditions related to the ongoing conflict.

