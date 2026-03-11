At least 3 killed in US-Israeli strike on Iran’s Tabriz

At least 3 killed in US-Israeli strike on Iran’s Tabriz

+ ↺ − 16 px

Three people were killed and four others injured in a reported US-Israeli attack on the northwestern Iranian city of Tabriz, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.

The strike hit the Saffronieh residential area of the city.

The director general of crisis management in East Azerbaijan province said the casualties occurred during the attack.

Further details about the extent of the damage or the identities of the victims were not immediately available.

News.Az