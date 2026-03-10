Turkish airspace violation 'unacceptable,' FM Fidan tells Iranian counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said the violation of Türkiye’s airspace is “unacceptable” during a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi on Tuesday.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, the sources said, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

During the call, Fidan stressed that the “violation of Turkish airspace is unacceptable” and underlined that Türkiye “will continue taking all necessary measures against it.”

He also emphasized that all parties should refrain from actions that could undermine regional security or pose risks to civilians.

Araghchi, for his part, stated that the missiles directed toward Turkish airspace "did not originate from Iran" and confirmed that a thorough investigation of the incident would be carried out.

The Turkish National Defense Ministry said Monday that a ballistic missile that was fired from Iran into Turkish airspace was neutralized by NATO air and missile defense assets deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean.

It added that some debris from the missile fell onto vacant land in the country's southeastern Gaziantep province, adding that there were no casualties or injuries.

The development came amid the ongoing US-Israeli attacks on Iran, launched on Feb. 28, which have reportedly killed around 1,300 people, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and several Gulf countries hosting US military assets.

