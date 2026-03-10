Russia fines Google $140,000 over banned content

+ ↺ − 16 px

A court in Moscow has fined Google more than 11 million rubles (about $140,000) for refusing to remove content banned in Russia.

The decision was issued by the Tagansky District Court, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

“The court found Google guilty on three protocols under Article 13.41 of the Administrative Code of the Russian Federation,” the court said, adding that the total fine amounted to 11.4 million rubles.

Google’s representative did not attend the hearing.

Russian courts have repeatedly penalised Google since 2020 for failing to remove prohibited content, not complying with data localisation requirements, and blocking the YouTube accounts of Russian television channels.

Earlier reports also said a Moscow justice of the peace fined Google more than 16 million rubles for failing to pay previous administrative penalties. Russia has imposed numerous fines on the company in recent years, with total penalties reportedly reaching extremely large amounts due to accumulated sanctions.

News.Az