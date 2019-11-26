Armenia ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan's case to be separated from his wife's

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Yerevan court ruled to separate the case of Armenia ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan from that of his wife Nazik Amiryan.

Legal defender Gurgen Grigoryan announced that he will file a recusal motion against Presiding Judge Mnatsakan Martirosyan at the next court hearing, News.am reported.



The trial on Nazik Amiryan's case was set for December 2, on Manvel Grigoryan's case - for December 17.



At a previous court hearing, the court announced that at the next hearing the court will consider the decision to separate Grigoryan’s case from that of his wife Nazik Amiryan.



Manvel Grigoryan is charged with illegal possession of weapons and ammunition, embezzlement of property, tax evasion, misuse of state funds, and setting up the theft of property. His wife Nazik Amiryan is accused of illegally keeping ammunition and explosives in the three houses they own, as well as committing thefts.

