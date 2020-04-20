Armenia ex-President Sargsyan’s nephew to remain in custody for another 2 months

+ ↺ − 16 px

The term of arrest of Narek Sargsyan, the nephew of the third president of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, has been extended for another two months by the Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction. Narek Sargsyan's lawyer Artur Pivazyan confirmed, Armenian media reported.

Pivazyan added that he had not yet received the court's respective decision, and therefore he could not yet say whether he will appeal the decision.

On June 26, 2018, a criminal case was initiated by the National Security Service under the Criminal Code articles on illegally acquiring, selling, possessing, carrying, transporting, or possessing weapons, ammunition, explosives, or explosive devices, and of narcotics, psychotropic, and psychotropic substances for the purpose of selling or preparing for illicit circulation or for the purposes of illicit sale thereof.

On July 6 of the same year, Narek Sargsyan was declared wanted, and on July 24, he was declared wanted at an international level. Police, as well as the Interpol National Bureau in the Republic of Armenia, in cooperation with law enforcement agencies and Interpol in a number of European countries, had found Sargsyan on December 6 of the same year, in Prague.

Narek Sargsyan was extradited from the Czech Republic to Armenia on December 21, 2019.

And on December 24 of last year, the motion to re-establish arrest as Sargsyan’s pretrial measure was granted.

