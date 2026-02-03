Armenia eyes railway links to Türkiye and Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia hopes to restore railway connections to Türkiye and Azerbaijan in cooperation with Russia, according to Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Minister Davit Khudatyan.

The minister said Yerevan is continuing talks with Moscow on restoration work in the Ijevan and Akhurik railway directions, News.Az reports, citing APA.

Armenian officials say the projects are expected to be carried out with direct participation from the Russian side as discussions continue on regional transport connectivity.

News.Az