Russian state TV pundit floats nuclear threat to Musk satellites

“I don’t understand why, for example, Elon Musk’s satellites are not a legitimate target for us,” Vladimir Solovyov, a prominent state TV host closely linked to the Kremlin, said in a clip circulating online on Monday and dated Sunday, News.Az reports, citing Newsweek.

“One nuclear weapon detonation in space, as I understand it, solves this problem,” he added.

Starlink, operated by Musk’s aerospace company SpaceX, has played a critical role for Ukraine on the battlefield. Kyiv has relied heavily on the satellite internet service for communications and for operating its extensive drone fleets. The Starlink constellation of thousands of satellites orbits much closer to Earth than other satellite systems that can provide similar capabilities.

Ukraine has repeatedly said that Russian forces have also used Starlink terminals along the front line, including in some of the most fiercely contested areas of eastern Ukraine. Musk has strongly denied that Starlink is being sold to Russia, and said on Sunday that his company had effectively clamped down on Moscow’s “unauthorized” use of the system following renewed complaints from Kyiv.

Solovyov acknowledged that a nuclear strike on Starlink would also damage Russia’s own satellites, before adding sarcastically: “But we’re way behind anyway—no big deal, we’ll just switch to carrier pigeons.”

Intelligence agencies from two NATO countries believe Russia is developing an anti-satellite weapon to target Starlink, The Associated Press reported in December. The weapon would litter Starlink orbits with shrapnel, but would also indiscriminately damage others nearby.

Solovyov, an often bellicose voice in Russian state media, accused Musk of a "huge love affair" with Ukraine's new defense minister, Mykhailo Fedorov, and said Moscow needed to head off the militarization of space.