Armenia fails once again in attempting to instrumentalize UN Security Council in its campaign of blackmailing - Azerbaijani MFA

Armenia's attempt to instrumentalize the UN Security Council in its campaign of blackmailing failed for yet another time, Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, News.az reports.

"Armenia’s attempt to instrumentalize the UN Security Council in its campaign of blackmailing failed for yet another time. Such a manipulation and exploitation of this august body by Armenia is not only counter-productive and utterly destructive in terms of taking forward the post-conflict normalization agenda.

Azerbaijan hopes that it will be finally realized by Armenia that the way towards the solution lies in constructive engagement and good-faith implementation of international law, and commitments undertaken within this framework. As it was emphasized by numerous UN Security Council members the basis for peace and stability in the region is a recognition of sovereignty and territorial integrity both in words and deeds.

Azerbaijan highly appreciates the statements made by several Security Council member states, as well as Türkiye on the need for genuine dialogue and good-faith engagement with regard to operationalization of all routes offered by Azerbaijan, especially Aghdam-Khankendi road, for the delivery of goods to meet the needs of the local Armenian residents of the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan.

The debate manifested for yet another time that Azerbaijan’s offer on the use of the Aghdam-Khankendi road is positively received by the international community and Armenia’s obstructions in this regard need to be finally abandoned to allow law-based and transparent delivery of goods to the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan.

Moreover, acknowledgment of legitimate security concerns of Azerbaijan by some member states is a promising step towards overcoming certain challenges in the region.

As it was mentioned by Azerbaijan during the debates, Azerbaijan has offered peace to Armenia on the basis of mutual recognition of and respect for each other’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of borders, and on another track, pursues the policy of reintegration of ethnic Armenian residents of the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan as equal citizens guaranteeing all the rights and freedoms envisaged in the Constitution of Azerbaijan, and all relevant international human rights mechanisms that Azerbaijan is a signatory to. Our adherence to both these tracks is solid, while we are firm to protect our sovereignty and territorial integrity by all legitimate means enshrined in the UN Charter and international law.

Azerbaijan remains committed to constructive engagement with all those who bear sincere interest in taking forward the normalization agenda and thus, is willing and able to contribute to attaining long-awaited peace and stability in the region," the statement said.

