Armenia has not yet fully withdrawn its troops from territory of Azerbaijan: President Ilham Aliyev

Although Armenia recognized Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty in Prague and Sochi in 2022, it has not yet fully withdrawn its troops from the territory of Azerbaijan. Illegal Armenian detachments and criminal elements still remain in Karabakh, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Extraordinary Summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Ankara, News.Az reports.

“Armenia also evades the obligation to open the Zangezur corridor. Therefore, Armenia flagrantly violates the Statement signed on November 10, 2020, and should be held accountable,” the head of state noted.

