Armenia intends to acquire additional ATAGS artillery systems from India

Armenia is pursuing further acquisition of 155mm ATAGS (Advanced Towed Artillery Gun Systems) from India, according to Sujan Chinoy, Director General of the Institute of Defence Studies and Analysis (India).

Chinoy shared this information during a discussion with Armenian media , News.Az reports.In 2022, Armenia placed an order with New Delhi for ATAGS artillery systems valued at $155 million. The first shipment of six 155mm towed howitzers was delivered in August 2023. Chinoy noted that the ATAGS systems, known for their high maneuverability and success, have met Armenian satisfaction with their performance.Chinoy also mentioned that India previously supplied Swathi radar systems to Armenia under a $40 million contract. He highlighted that Indian-made multi-barrel rocket launchers (MLRSs) are renowned for their quality and are highly sought after globally.Chinoy further noted that Armenia has shown interest in acquiring Pinaka rocket launchers, with a potential deal valued at about $250 million. He emphasized that India's military industry is one of the country's flagship sectors, positioning India as not only a manufacturer but also a key supplier of military products. The country is actively working to secure the defence supply chain and support small and medium-sized enterprises.In 2024, Armenia and India signed a cooperation plan between their defence ministries for the 2024-2025 period. This marked the first official consultation between the defence departments of the two countries, where they discussed ongoing collaboration in military technology and personnel training, as well as the establishment of a joint working group.

News.Az