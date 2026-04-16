Georgia restricts Abastumani airspace to facilitate observatory operations

Under a government decree adopted on 9 February 2026, the restricted zone UGR-58 (“Abastumani-2”) will cover around 2,000 square kilometres, extending from the Turkish border inland and from ground level to unlimited altitude. It will affect both passenger and cargo flights operating under instrument flight rules, which account for most international traffic, News.Az reports, citing Georgian media.

Officials say the measure is needed to improve atmospheric clarity for astronomical observations. Observatory head Alexander Tevzadze told Radio Liberty that the request followed difficulties caused by aircraft condensation trails, which can obstruct night-time observations for hours.

Experts note that the restrictions are unusually strict for a civilian scientific facility and overlap with key air routes, including M747 and N644, used by major international carriers. Aviation industry sources say the changes could increase flight distances, fuel costs and pressure on air traffic control in the Caucasus corridor.

An unnamed official told Radio Liberty that rerouting may narrow already constrained air corridors and complicate aircraft separation in a region with dense east–west traffic flows. EUROCONTROL was reportedly notified of the changes in 2023 and has already incorporated them into route planning.

Abastumani, a high-altitude resort in southern Georgia known for its climate and thermal springs, has seen significant state-backed investment in recent years. It has also attracted commercial development linked to businesses associated with Bidzina Ivanishvili, founder of the ruling Georgian Dream party.

Some interlocutors told Radio Liberty the airspace decision may be connected to private development interests in the area, though the government has not confirmed any such link and says the changes do not affect aviation safety.