Armenia is not sincere in the normalization process: Turkish FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Steps taken by the Armenian authorities differ from the declared position, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlud Çavuşoğlu said, News.az reports.

He stressed that Armenia is not sincere in the normalization process: "Azerbaijan is sincere, wants peace and offered it. On the one hand, you say that Karabakh is Azerbaijan, but on the other hand, you send armed groups to Karabakh in different ways. The statement was signed, but no action was taken regarding the Zangezur corridor."

According to Çavuşoğlu, these steps of Armenia also worry Russia, USA and European countries: "The West has also confirmed that Armenia illegally sends weapons and soldiers to Karabakh. Unfortunately, we don't see the sincerity we want. They need the normalization process more."

News.Az