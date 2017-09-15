Armenia MP: There is Russia’s factor that we have combat-ready army

+ ↺ − 16 px

Napoleon Azizyan, an MP from the National Assembly “Tsarukyan” Faction bloc of Armenia, is convinced that the Armenian army is combat-ready thanks to Russia.

He told about this to Armenian News-NEWS.am, as he reflected on the advantages of Armenia being a member in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU)—which also comprises Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

“Does the thing that we [Armenia] have a combat-ready army today say nothing to you? That we have such combat-ready army in this limited budget,” Azizyan said. “It’s true; it’s the people’s expression of will that we have a good people. But if there isn’t someone’s assistance in the global situation, no one can be like that.

“Assistance doesn’t happen for a day, it doesn’t happen for two days that we have such a combat-ready army today. There is definitely Russia’s factor.”

