Armenia must make a decision - Presidential Aide

Armenia must make a decision - Presidential Aide

"Our proposals for a peace agreement with Armenia are on the table. Armenia must make a decision," Assistant of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said, News.az reports.

"But we do not see that it is accepted by Armenia," said the presidential aide.

He reiterated that Azerbaijan is always open to contacts and negotiations.


