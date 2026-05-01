Iran urges global action after Israel intercepts Gaza-bound flotilla

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Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman has called on the international community to take decisive action to secure the release of vessels from the Global Sumud Flotilla 2, condemning Israel’s interception of the ships as an act of “piracy” and “state terrorism”.

Esmail Baghaei described the interception of the humanitarian convoy in international waters as “state piracy and a terrorist act”, urging the United Nations to hold Israel accountable, News.Az report, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

Baghaei said the flotilla aimed to break what he called the “siege of Gaza” and deliver humanitarian aid to Palestinians, adding that the operation against the convoy represented an attack on humanitarian principles and “the conscience of humanity”.

He called on countries, international organisations and public opinion worldwide to condemn what he described as Israel’s violations of international law, secure the immediate release of detainees, and support humanitarian efforts for Gaza.

According to Press TV, the Israeli military intercepted 22 vessels from the Global Sumud Flotilla in international waters off the coast of Greece late Wednesday, hundreds of miles from Gaza.

Organisers said the vessels, part of the second Sumud mission, had departed from Barcelona carrying humanitarian supplies. They alleged that Israeli forces boarded the ships, damaged engines and navigation equipment, and disrupted communications, leaving some vessels adrift as a storm approached.

At least 211 activists, including a Paris city councillor, were reported to have been detained and taken to Israel. Israeli authorities put the number of detainees at 175, according to Press TV.

News.Az