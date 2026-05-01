Baku hosts forum on strengthening youth role in postcolonial era

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A forum titled “Strengthening the Role of Youth in the Postcolonial Era” is being held in Baku, bringing together representatives from 17 countries.

The event is organized by the Baku Initiative Group and marks the first time such a diverse group of participants has been assembled, including young diplomats, researchers, international law specialists, healthcare experts, representatives of pro-independence political parties and organizations, leaders of youth groups, and university students, News.Az reports.

The presence of participants from both current and former colonies has added particular relevance and depth to the discussions, organizers said.

The forum aims to develop proposals focused on enhancing the role of young people in shaping a fair and inclusive postcolonial global order. Participants are expected to exchange views on key challenges and opportunities in the evolving international landscape.

As part of the program, attendees visited the ASAN xidmət and DOST xidmət centers to ознакомиться with Azerbaijan’s public service delivery model. They also toured ADA University and held meetings at the National Assembly of Azerbaijan.

The forum continues with panel discussions and working sessions aimed at fostering international cooperation and empowering youth engagement in global governance processes.

News.Az