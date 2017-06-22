Armenia once again used combat UAVs

Armenia once again used combat UAVs

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian armed forces once again used combat unmanned aerial vehicles against Azerbaijan Armed Forces units in the frontline.

Due to their poor quality, the UAVs used by Armenian armed forces did not cause any harm to the Azerbaijan Armed Forces units, according to the press service for the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry.

The Ministry of Defense warns that adequate retaliatory actions will be devastating for the enemy.

News.Az

News.Az