Armenia opposition: Inflation is much higher than 2.6%

The bill amending the Tax Code will be submitted for consideration during the extraordinary session of the parliament, said the head of Armenian opposition faction.

Nikol Pashinyan, the head of Yelk faction, said there are fierce disputes between the opposition and the government over the real state of affairs in Armenia on inflation rates, news.am reports.

“In reality, Armenian citizens feel inflation of 21.9%,” said Pashinyan, adding that the government made calculations regarding the level of inflation based on the assessment of prices of 40 products, a significant part of which is not acquired by citizens.

Thus, the government reduced these assessments to the average inflation rate in the republic and declared inflation of 2.6%.

According to the politician, when assessing the rise in prices for basic products, inflation is much higher than the figures earlier indicated by the government.

This issue will reportedly be discussed during an extraordinary meeting of the National Assembly on February 16.

