Armenia planted 1.5 million mines in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh, Eastern Zangezur regions: Mine Action Agency

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is one of the most mine-contaminated countries in the world, Vugar Suleymanov, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA), said on Saturday.

He made the remarks during public hearings on “Combating mine threat - the impact of explosive items on the ecosystem”, hosted by Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis, News.Az reports.

“During the occupation of our territories, Karabakh and East Zangezur, full of pure ecosystems, which are the cleanest and most beautiful natural regions of our country, were destroyed by Armenian military forces and, according to rough estimates, the territories were contaminated with about 1.5 million mines and explosives. This is about 480 tons of plastic containing harmful substances,” he added.

Suleymanov also said that 106,938.1 hectares of land were demined in the post-war period in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from occupation.

He noted that to date 12,514.7 hectares of land intended for environmental assessment and scientific research, 6,261.4 hectares of land intended for energy projects, 53,078.4 hectares for agriculture, 3,421 hectares for land reclamation and water management, 5,759 hectares for transport infrastructure, 20,118 hectares for reconstruction and development of residential infrastructure and 5,784.8 hectares of land intended for other purposes have been cleared of explosives.

"As a result, 30,539 anti-personnel mines, 18,303 anti-tank mines, 56,646 unexploded ordnance with a total number of 105,488 units were identified and neutralized on 106,938.1 hectares," Suleymanov concluded.

News.Az