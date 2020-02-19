Armenia PM submits to President proposal to dismiss two army officials

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Armenian President's Office has received a proposal from the Prime Minister's Office to relieve Artur Baghdasaryan, Chief of the Military Police, and Aleksan Aleksanyan, Head of the Department of Moral and Psychological Provision of the Armed Forces. The presidential office informed this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The president has three days to sign it.

The press had written that it was decided that Baghdasaryan would be dismissed amid the recently growing number of deaths in the army.

From January 1 to February 16, a total of 13 casualties were recorded in the Armed Forces of Armenia and in occupied Nagorno Karabakh.

On February 17, the Prime Minister chaired a consultation on the deaths in the army. "A number of important decisions were made, including personnel decisions," Pashinyan had written.

