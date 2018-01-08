Armenia police: 9 killed in car accidents during New Year holidays

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian police recorded 69 cases of bodily injuries from 1 to 8 January.

According to the press service of Armenian police, there were two cases of drug trafficking, 33 cases of theft, nine cases of fraud, three cases of kidnapping, three cases of hooliganism, two cases of robbery, two cases of vehicle theft, one case of bribery and one case of illegal tree harvesting, News.am reports.

Eight cases of theft, one case of bodily injury and one case of vehicle theft have been already disclosed.

During the mentioned period, 61 road accidents were registered in the country, as a result of which nine people were killed and 98 injured.

News.Az

