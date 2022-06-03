Armenia police clash with protesters in Yerevan, 50 people hospitalised

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian police clashed with protesters in Yerevan on Friday during the latest in a series of anti-government demonstrations and at least 50 people were hospitalized, News.az reports citing Interfax.

The sound of explosions could also be heard.

Interfax quoted the deputy head of national police as saying officers used stun grenades after demonstrators threw stones.

Interfax cited the Armenian health ministry as saying of those taken to hospital, 34 were policemen.

News.Az