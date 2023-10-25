Armenia pollutes Azerbaijan’s Istisu and Goycha lakes: UN

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UN Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights has expressed concern about the lack of comprehensive anti-discrimination legislation in Armenia, News.Az reports citing Trend.

The Committee called on Armenia to strengthen the implementation of its anti-discrimination legislation.

UN is concerned about the pollution of lakes Istisu (Daraleaz region) and Goycha by the Armenian mining industry.

In this regard, Armenia was called upon to take all necessary measures to ensure that the mining industry does not jeopardize the population's access to safe drinking water.

News.Az