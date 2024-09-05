Armenia ratifies regulation on joint activities of delimitation commissions with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Armenian government has approved the ratification of the regulation on the commissions for delimitation of the border with Azerbaijan.

The Armenian government has published a draft for the ratification of provisions on the joint work of the border delimitation commissions with Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.According to the draft law, the commissions will use all available maps and documents with legal justification during the delimitation process.After being reviewed by the Constitutional Court, the paper will be discussed by the Armenian parliament.The provisions are written in three languages (Armenian, Azerbaijani, and Russian) and must also be ratified by the Azerbaijani side.To note, following the Protocol of the eighth meeting of the State Commission on State Border Delimitation between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the Commission on State Border Delimitation and Border Security between Armenia and Azerbaijan signed on April 19, 2024, the commissions completed the work on agreement of the Regulations on Joint Activities. The Regulation on Joint Activities of the Commissions was signed on August 30, 2024.Presently, Azerbaijan and Armenia have initiated domestic procedures.

News.Az