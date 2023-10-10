Armenia ready for '3+3' format meetings proposed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has agreed to hold a meeting in the '3+3' format (Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Iran, Türkiye, Russia) proposed by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, News.Az reports citing Trend.

"At the time, an agreement was reached that the next meeting in the '3+3' format will be held in Tehran, we are ready to continue talks in this format," Pashinyan.

President Ilham Aliyev has repeatedly stressed that the problems of the region should be solved by the countries of the region themselves, Trend informs.

News.Az