Armenia recognizes Azerbaijan's territorial integrity within 86,600 square km, including Karabakh - PM Pashinyan

Armenia recognizes Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told journalists on Monday, News.Az reports.

PM Pashinyan noted that Armenia recognizes Azerbaijan's territorial integrity within 86,600 square kilometers, including the territory of Karabakh itself.

Azerbaijan has, on numerous occasions said, that the rights and security of the Armenians living in Karabakh will be ensured, as well as the rights of other ethnic minorities living in Azerbaijan, within the framework of Azerbaijani legislation.

