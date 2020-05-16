Armenia reports 239 new coronavirus cases, 3 deaths

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the past 24 hours, 239 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia, bringing the total number of infected people to 4,283, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Saturday.

Some 125 patients have recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 1,791. At the moment, the number of active cases in Armenia is 2,415.

Three more patients, aged 71, 60 and 46, have died in the country. The death toll has risen to 55.

News.Az