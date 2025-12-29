Armenia says it has no intention of severing ties with Russia

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan has stated that Armenia is not seeking to break off relations with Russia, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

“The government does not have an agenda to squeeze Russia out of Armenia or to sever political, economic, or other ties between the two countries. We do not pursue such a policy,” he said in an interview with Armenia’s Public Television.



“When we promote relations with the United States and the European Union, there is no hidden agenda to push Russia away,” he added.

