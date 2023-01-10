Armenia should have been more pragmatic about UNSC resolutions on Karabakh, Pahshinyan admits

Armenia should have been more pragmatic about UNSC resolutions on Karabakh, Pahshinyan admits

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia should have been more pragmatic about the 1993 UN Security Council resolutions on Karabakh, the country’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a press conference on Tuesday, News.Az reports citing Armenian media.

Pashinyan admitted that the international community recognizes Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan

"We may not have been realistic when we thought that the four UN resolutions were simply written on paper that we can ignore," he added.

News.Az