Armenia should observe calls of UN Security Council members: Azerbaijani ambassador

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to France Leyla Abdullayeva on Thursday urged Armenia to observe the calls of the UN Security Council's members, News.Az reports.

“In almost all statements by the UNSC member states, there was a call for the implementation of commitments under the Trilateral Statement. In view of Armenia’s blatant violations of the said document, such calls by UNSC members should finally be heard and observed by Armenia,” the diplomat said on Twitter.

