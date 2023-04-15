Armenia should understand that it can't achieve anything by such vandalistic actions - Turkish military expert

“Recently, Armenia has intensified its vandalistic actions," Turkish military-political expert Coskun Basbug told News.az.

Military expert emphasized that Armenia cannot go far with these actions: "Armenia should already understand that it cannot achieve anything with such vandalistic attacks and actions."

“Some people who are interested in creating new tension between Armenia and Azerbaijan have been intensified. But Azerbaijan is a smart country and does not succumb to such provocations. Azerbaijan has an ancient history and experience gained throughout this history. But patience has boundaries and at some point, patience runs out -said C.Bashbug

