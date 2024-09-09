Armenia submits fully agreed draft of peace treaty to Azerbaijan - FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia submitted the fully agreed draft of the peace treaty to the Azerbaijani side, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan said, News.az reports citing TASS .

"Armenia has handed over to Azerbaijan the tenth editorial version of the draft peace treaty. The current draft includes the entire agreed text, fully agreed articles, and agreed parts of articles," the diplomat said.

News.Az