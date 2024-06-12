Armenia to leave Russian-led military alliance - Pashinyan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Yerevan will withdraw from the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), but the timeline is still undefined, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has announced in parliament.

"Those who formed the alliance (CSTO) are to blame for all of this; its members planned a war against us with Azerbaijan," he said.In response, an opposition deputy remarked, "Then leave this union." Pashinyan replied, "We will leave. Are you trying to scare me with this? We are doing well, and we will decide when to leave. What do you think the next step is? Can we come back? Don't worry."It is worth noting that earlier Pashinyan stated that the CSTO does not exist as a mechanism on which member countries, including Russia, Armenia, and others, can rely."This is justified by the CSTO's response and statements from some member countries. Our society asks us: why do you continue to remain a member of the CSTO? Frankly, I have no answer to this question," he said.In May of this year, the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that Armenia would refrain from participating in the financing of CSTO activities in 2024."The Republic of Armenia will refrain from joining the CSTO Collective Security Council's decision of November 23, 2023, 'On the CSTO budget for 2024,' and from participating in the financing of the organization's planned activities, while not objecting to the adoption of this decision in a limited format," the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted.

News.Az