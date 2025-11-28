Armenia, Türkiye resume talks on Gyumri–Kars railway project

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian and Turkish officials met on Friday at the Akyaka–Akhurik border crossing, and later in the Armenian city of Gyumri, to discuss implementation of the agreements reached by the special representatives in the Armenia–Türkiye normalization process, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.

“The second stage of technical discussions aimed at the restoration and operation of the Gyumri–Kars railway has been held,” said Ruben Rubinyan, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly and Armenia’s envoy in the Armenian–Turkish dialogue process.

News.Az