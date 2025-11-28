Yandex metrika counter

Armenia, Türkiye resume talks on Gyumri–Kars railway project

  • World
  • Share
Armenia, Türkiye resume talks on Gyumri–Kars railway project
Photo credit: Armenpress

Armenian and Turkish officials met on Friday at the Akyaka–Akhurik border crossing, and later in the Armenian city of Gyumri, to discuss implementation of the agreements reached by the special representatives in the Armenia–Türkiye normalization process, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.

“The second stage of technical discussions aimed at the restoration and operation of the Gyumri–Kars railway has been held,” said Ruben Rubinyan, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly and Armenia’s envoy in the Armenian–Turkish dialogue process.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      