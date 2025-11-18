Armenia, UAE discuss defence cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia’s Defence Minister Suren Papikyan met with UAE Deputy Prime Minister, Defence Minister, and Dubai Crown Prince Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Monday to discuss opportunities for defence cooperation between the two countries, the Armenian Defence Ministry reported.

The officials expressed readiness to expand bilateral cooperation in the defence sector and to sign an agreement outlining the main areas of interaction between Armenia and the UAE in this field, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.

The meeting also covered regional and international security issues. Papikyan is in the UAE on a working visit.

