Texas man arrested after driving Tesla Cybertruck into lake to test ‘wade mode’ - VIDEO

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A man has been arrested in Texas after allegedly driving his Tesla Cybertruck into a lake to use its “wade mode” feature, police said, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

The Grapevine Police Department said officers were called to Grapevine Lake in north Texas on Monday to recover the vehicle, which had been abandoned after it took on water and became stuck.

A Texas man is facing charges after driving a Tesla Cybertruck into a lake to test the vehicle’s “Wade Mode” feature, according to police. https://t.co/0VNFUms6Km pic.twitter.com/HVWmwfBAH7 — ABC News (@ABC) May 20, 2026

“Wade mode” allows the Cybertruck to enter and travel through bodies of water such as rivers or creeks at a maximum depth of 81.5 cm (32 inches), according to Tesla manuals.

Police said the driver was arrested for operating a vehicle in a closed section of the lake and for other water safety violations.

The partially submerged vehicle was later removed from near the shoreline on the south side of the lake, with assistance from the Grapevine Fire Department Water Rescue Team.

Authorities said the driver admitted he intentionally drove into the lake to test the Cybertruck’s “wade mode,” after which the vehicle became disabled and filled with water.

Police also warned that while some vehicles may be capable of entering shallow freshwater areas, doing so can still create legal and safety issues under Texas law.

“We wouldn’t encourage willingly driving your vehicle into the water,” said Katharina Gamboa of the Grapevine Police Department, as reported by CBS News.

"You know, not only that, it's a safety concern, but it's also a legal concern as well," she said.

The Tesla Cybertruck is an electric pickup truck made of rocket-like, bullet-proof steel materials, and sells for upwards of $70,000 (£52,072). It was launched in 2019 and rolled out to the public in 2023.

Tesla states in its owner's manual for the vehicle that it is the driver's responsibility "to gauge the depth of any body of water before entering", adding that "damage or water ingress to Cybertruck as a result of driving in water is not covered by the warranty".

Tesla says the maximum wade depth of approximately 32 in (815 mm) is measured from the bottom of the tire. Where water becomes too deep, the manual advises drivers to return to more shallow water or dry land.

The manufacturer also warns not to drive in deep, fast-flowing bodies of water such as strong currents or rapids.

News.Az