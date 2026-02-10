Armenia unveils new weapons supplied by India

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia has publicly showcased new weapons systems supplied from India, including air defense systems, rocket artillery and unmanned platforms, as part of recently signed defense contracts.

During an official presentation, Armenian defense officials highlighted the Indian-made Akash-1S medium-range air defense system, which is designed to intercept aircraft, drones and cruise missiles at ranges of up to 30 kilometers. The system is expected to become a key element of Armenia’s layered air defense network, News.Az reports, citing Indian media.

The display also included India’s Pinaka multiple launch rocket system, capable of firing guided and unguided rockets at targets up to 75 kilometers away, depending on ammunition type.

In addition, Armenia presented the 155mm Trajan towed howitzer, which is equipped with an auxiliary power unit allowing limited self-movement without a towing vehicle. The system was originally developed by France’s Nexter and is currently produced by KNDS France, with manufacturing support from India’s Bharat Forge.

Armenia also showcased the MArG 155 self-propelled artillery system as part of efforts to modernize its armed forces.

News.Az