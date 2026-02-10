Macron urges EU to resume Russia talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

French President Emmanuel Macron has called on European partners to consider reopening dialogue with Russia while ensuring Ukraine is not pressured in any potential negotiations.

Macron said the war in Ukraine has entered a new phase and stressed the need to think about how the conflict could eventually be brought to an end, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

He said Europe must play a direct role in discussions about regional security and future political arrangements, arguing that the continent should not rely entirely on outside actors for negotiations.

Macron noted that France has already restored technical-level communication channels with Russia and believes broader European dialogue could be necessary in the long term.

He also stressed that any renewed talks must be structured carefully to avoid undermining Ukraine’s position.

The comments come amid ongoing debate within Europe about when and how diplomatic engagement with Russia could resume while the war continues.

News.Az