Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 30 times

Armenia continues breaking the ceasefire with Azerbaijan

Over the past 24 hours, Armenian armed forces have 30 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, using heavy machine guns, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said Oct. 17.

Armenian armed units, stationed in Paravakar village of Ijevan region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region opened fire at the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Kohnegishlag village of Aghstafa region and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also shelled from the Armenain army's positions located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Nemirli, Saryjaly villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Gobu Dilagharda, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Jabrayil regions.

News.Az

