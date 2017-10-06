Armenia wages ecological war against Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Harmful waste from mining mines is buried in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan in certain places prepared for this purpose.

Harmful chemical and radioactive waste arising from the process of appropriate production in Armenia is transported to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan for subsequent burial in specially designated areas, AzVision.az reports citing Armiya.az.

In accordance with the practices used in the Soviet era, harmful waste from mining mines is also buried in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan in certain places prepared for this purpose.

Besides, part of the waste goes to Okhchucay River through Gafan and Zangilan, which flows into Aras River.

Director of the Institute of Geology of the Academy of Sciences of Armenia, Arkady Karakhanyan manages the program for the utilization of the above wastes. Under his leadership, geological expeditions are constantly organized in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, especially in Kalbajar. Armenian geologists create temporary camps here, conduct initial inspections, measurements and excavations. One of these camps is near the Istisu residential area of ​​the Kalbajar district.

Moreover, negotiations are being held with Japanese companies specialized in the relevant field to acquire the necessary equipment and increase the efficiency of excavations and the disposal of harmful chemicals.

