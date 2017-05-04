Armenia was also invited to participate in Baku Forum, says Azerbaijani minister

Armenia was also invited to participate in the 4th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue to be held in Baku on May 4-6, said Azerbaijan’s Minister of Culture an

“All forum participants are well aware of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. We, through diplomatic organizations, invited Armenia to the forum too. Unfortunately, Armenia is not yet ready for such discussions,” said Garayev addressing a press conference held in Baku May 4 in connection with the World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue.

He noted that intercultural dialogue can play an important role in solving problems.

“Azerbaijan is ready for such dialogue. We would like global problems to be solved through mutual understanding and peaceful means. However, if any state fails to fulfill UN Security Council resolutions, this indicates that it is not ready for dialogue,” added the Azerbaijani minister.

