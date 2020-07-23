Armenia will not be able to continue occupation of Azerbaijani lands, expert says

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the first years of the conflict when Armenia occupied Azerbaijani territories, the coordinated and well-organized support of different international actors undoubtedly played a significant role in the Armenians’ “success” on the battlefield, Fuad Chiragov, Head of Regional Security Department at the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center) told News.Az.

“These support encompassed not just direct military assistance in terms of fighters on the battlefield, weaponry, logistic support, training of fighting personal, intelligence gathering and sabotage operations in different parts of Azerbaijan but also all possible informational, propaganda and diplomatic support. The Armenian lobby was quite successful in working with different interest groups in some countries, including the U.S., Russia, European countries and the Middle East. These groups did their best to promote Armenian agenda and help Armenia in different countries,” the expert said.

He mentioned that at that time Armenia also took advantage of the political instability and grave mistakes in foreign policy of Azerbaijan’s inexperienced leadership of 1992–1993 to occupy the country’s territories.

“Today, Azerbaijan is completely different from the country that was in the early 1990s. The power and state institutions are well consolidated, synchronized and well-organized. The economy, military and demography of Azerbaijan dramatically surpass the following potentials of Armenia. Azerbaijan is not isolated in international affairs as it was in the early 1990s. The diplomatic comfort zone of Armenia in international affairs has been narrowing every year and it doesn’t get same support as it used to get in the past. During the latest skirmishes on the border between Azerbaijan-Armenia, Armenia desperately pledged to get support of the CSTO,” Chiragov added.

He noted that the main reason behind Armenia’s recent military provocation is an attempt to draw the CSTO members into the conflict.

“But Armenia failed to reach its goal. It is no secret to anyone that Armenia will not be able to continue the occupation of Azerbaijani territories,” Chiragov concluded.

