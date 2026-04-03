Azerbaijan to tighten laws on terrorist organizations

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Azerbaijan is preparing to introduce stricter penalties for terrorism-related offenses under proposed amendments to the country’s Criminal Code, according to the Milli Majlis.

Under the proposed changes, establishing a terrorist organization for the purpose of committing offences envisaged in a number of articles of the Criminal Code, as well as leading such an organization or its affiliates, would be punishable by 10 to 14 years in prison, News.Az reports, citing Report.

The bill also envisages prison sentences of between seven and 12 years for membership in a terrorist organization or participation in its activities.

The document further states that a person who commits an offense under Article 214-4.2 may be exempt from criminal liability if they timely notify authorities or otherwise assist in preventing crimes, identifying those who established, led, participated in or financed a terrorist organization, provided their actions do not constitute another offense.

News.Az