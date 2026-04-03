Trial of detained Russian suspects begins in Baku court

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The trial of eight Russian citizens accused of illicit drug trafficking has begun at the Baku Court for Grave Crimes.

The defendants are Sergey Safronov, Anton Drachev, Dmitry Bezugly, Dmitry Fedorov, Alexander Vayserov, Valery Dulov, Alexey Vasilchenko and Ilya Bezugly, News.Az reports, citing local media. The case is being heard by Judge Firdovsi Aliyev.

The defence requested that the preventive measure be changed from pre-trial detention to house arrest, but the court rejected the motion.

The next hearing is scheduled for 10 April.

The defendants were detained in Baku during an operation by the Ministry of Internal Affairs aimed at preventing the transit and trafficking of drugs from Iran, as well as cyber fraud.

A preventive measure of pre-trial detention was imposed on the suspects by the Sabail District Court on July 1, 2025. They are charged under Articles 234.4.1 and 234.4.3 of Azerbaijan’s Criminal Code.

News.Az