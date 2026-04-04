Azerbaijan sends 200 tons of aid to Iran

Azerbaijan dispatched another consignment of humanitarian aid to Iran on Saturday following a recent phone call between President Ilham Aliyev and his Iranian counterpart, President Masoud Pezeshkian, in order to meet the current needs of the neighbouring and friendly Iranian people.

The consignment sent to the Islamic Republic includes various types of food products, medicines and medical supplies, with a total volume of 200 tonnes. Of this, 190 tonnes consist of food products, 7 tonnes of medicines and 3 tonnes of medical supplies, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The humanitarian aid was sent by 10 cargo trucks (TIR).