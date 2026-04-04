Azerbaijan sends 200 tons of aid to Iran
Photo: AZERTAC
Azerbaijan dispatched another consignment of humanitarian aid to Iran on Saturday following a recent phone call between President Ilham Aliyev and his Iranian counterpart, President Masoud Pezeshkian, in order to meet the current needs of the neighbouring and friendly Iranian people.
The consignment sent to the Islamic Republic includes various types of food products, medicines and medical supplies, with a total volume of 200 tonnes. Of this, 190 tonnes consist of food products, 7 tonnes of medicines and 3 tonnes of medical supplies, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.
RECOMMENDED STORIES
- Trump issues stern warning to Tehran as new info surfaces on the rescue of a US pilot
- Zelenskyy: Russia shared coordinates for 50 Israeli energy targets with Iran
- Tehran claims destruction of multiple 'enemy aircraft' during US pilot extraction
- Trump announces successful rescue mission for US pilot in Iran
The humanitarian aid was sent by 10 cargo trucks (TIR).