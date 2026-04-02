Azerbaijan, Iran presidents discuss aid, regional peace

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian held a phone call with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Thursday to thank him for the humanitarian aid Azerbaijan has provided to Iran.

During the call, President Aliyev stated that Azerbaijan’s humanitarian assistance to Iran will continue and emphasised that the next shipment will be sent shortly, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Expressing concern over the escalating situation in Iran, the head of state prayed for mercy for Iranian citizens who have lost their lives.

President Aliyev expressed hope for a swift end to the conflict.

During the call, the parties emphasised the need to secure peace in the region as soon as possible.