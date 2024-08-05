Armenia wraps up repair and supply works on border with Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia has completed the repair and supply works in the part of Margara-Alican checkpoint on the border with Türkiye that belongs to Armenia, News.az reports citing Armenian media.

Reported that in accordance with the agreement reached between the government officials of Armenia and Türkiye, the station was made ready to serve citizens of third countries with diplomatic passports.The information stated that the official Yerevan is currently waiting for the implementation of the similar process by the Turkish side.Noted that at the 5th meeting held between the officials of Türkiye and Armenia, an agreement was reached regarding the evaluation of the technical capabilities of the mentioned point and the activation of the border-crossing point on the Akyaka-Akhurik railway.

News.Az