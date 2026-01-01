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Supply
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Apple plans to increase prices on its products to counter rising costs for memory and storage chips, CEO Tim Cook said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.18 Jun 2026-01:55
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Donald Trump has invoked the Defense Production Act to address constraints in weapons supply and development, as well as munitions production and supply chains, according to a memo released on Tuesday.16 Jun 2026-20:20
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Russia has introduced new restrictions on aircraft refuelling for foreign airlines at several airports across the country.13 Jun 2026-19:13
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Russia's war against Ukraine has repeatedly raised concerns about the safety of nuclear facilities operating near active conflict zones.08 Jun 2026-05:01
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Foreign ministers from South Korea and dozens of African countries gathered in Seoul on Monday to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation for shared growth and to jointly address supply chain disruptions and other global challenges, according to Seoul's foreign ministry.01 Jun 2026-11:40
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Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung are expected to agree on strengthening cooperation to ensure a stable supply of energy resources when they meet on Tuesday, amid global disruptions linked to the Middle East conflict.19 May 2026-10:44
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For decades, globalization was built on the assumption that deeper economic integration would strengthen international cooperation, reduce geopolitical tensions and create mutually beneficial growth.18 May 2026-23:04
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